Top US shot putter to join glittering field competing in Jõhvi in midsummer

Joe Kovacs.
Joe Kovacs. Source: Jeff Cohen
Double world champion and the second-best all-time shot put performer Joe Kovacs (US) is to make his debut competing in Estonia next month.

Kovacs, 35, has a PB of 23.23 and took silver at the last three Olympic Games. He is to compete in the World Athletics Continental Tour event in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, on June 21.

Event organizer Mati Lilliallik said this year's competition is expected to be the strongest yet, supported by a larger budget and growing international attention.

"Thanks to the significant contribution of Jõhvi municipality and many partners, the event budget is larger than before, which allows us to offer world-class performances in most of the scheduled events," Lilliallik said.

Lilliallik added: "Since we managed to get the Jõhvi competition into the international calendar at a very good time, early on in the athletics season, interest in competing is high."

"We are especially pleased that on June 21, which marks the 103rd birthday of Virumaa athletics legend Heino Lipu, the boosted budget will enable a true parade of stars in Heino Lipu's key discipline — the shot put and discus."
The tournament is officially named after Heino Lipp (1922-2006), a top Estonian shot putter and decathlete.

Lilliallik also noted that top athletes in other disciplines beyond shot put and discus are expected to attend.

"Their names will be announced in the near future," he went on.

Joining Kovacs in the shot put competition are Paris Olympic bronze medalist Rajindra Campbell (PB of 22.31), European indoor champion Konrad Bukowiecki (Poland; 22.25), and noted Bosnian shot putter Mesud Pezer (21.48).

The men's discus field promises to, if that is possible, be even more star-studded, featuring world record holder and last year's Jõhvi winner, Lithuanian legend Mykolas Alekna (PB 75.56), second all-time ranked Matthew Denny (Australia; 74.78), Tokyo Olympic champion and double world champion Daniel Ståhl (Sweden; 71.86), and world and reigning European champion Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia; 71.86), formerly coached by Estonian shot put great Gerd Kanter.

Fedrick Dacres (Jamaica) and Gudni Valur Gudnason (Iceland), both domestic record holders in their respective countries, along with South American champion Claudio Romero (Chile), will also be appearing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

