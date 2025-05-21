Tartu University win first basketball finals game against BC Kalev/Cramo

Tartu Ülikool Maks&Moorits have gone one game up against BC Kalev/Cramo after winning the opening game of the Estonian men's basketball championship finals series.

Tartu won the match 86:80, away at the Kalev Sports Hall.

The finals are a best-of-three series. Tartu got there after beating TalTech/Alexela in the semi-finals, while Kalev/Cramo saw off Rapla Utilitas.

Tartu University last beat Kalev/Cramo at the final almost exactly nine years ago, but since then, the Tallinn team has claimed 12 consecutive wins in finals series.

Overseas players helped Tartu build a 14-point halftime lead: Irish point guard Sean Flood hit all three of his three-point attempts and scored 14 points in the first half, while center Omar El-Sheikh had ten points and as many as 13 rebounds.

Displaying spirited defense before 1,400 spectators, most of them rooting for Kalev/Cramo, the Tartu team won the first half rebounding battle 27:17.

The visitors got to the free-throw line 15 times, converting 11 of them, while Kalev/Cramo, in turn, made four of their seven free throws.

At the start of the second half, Tartu built a 19-point lead, but despite a scoring surge from Stefan Vaaks, including a three-pointer to open the final quarter, Karl Johan Lips responded with five straight points to help Tartu maintain control.

In the finals opener, Vaaks led Kalev/Cramo with 24 points, supported by Kaukiainen's 19 points and 8 assists, while Flood scored 21 for Tartu despite 6 turnovers, and El-Sheikh dominated the boards with 20 rebounds. In the final minutes, Kalev/Cramo closed the gap to seven, but couldn't capitalize.

The game was also veteran referee Aare Halliko's last officiating at that level.

The next game will be in Tartu.

--

