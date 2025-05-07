Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

BC Kalev/Cramo defeated Rapla Utilitas 101-92 in the second KML semifinal Tuesday, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Kalev/Cramo won 88-64 at home last Saturday.

On Tuesday, the visitors led from start to finish, even as Rapla fought back. Kalev/Cramo led 56-44 at halftime and built a 19-point lead in the third quarter. Rapla later cut the deficit to seven.

In the final quarter, Rapla closed within four points multiple times but couldn't get any closer, allowing Kalev/Cramo to secure the win.

Top scorer Kregor Hermet said: "I'd say we controlled about 30 of the 40 minutes. At times it got chaotic when they came back to within four in the second half."

"We had been up by 19. Maybe we got soft, and they didn't give up. But in the playoffs, you play until the last drop of sweat. Yes, they stepped it up, and we need to be ready for that next game. Until the final buzzer, we can't relax," he added.

"Rapla has been tough all season. The previous series against Pärnu showed they are capable of playing decisive games. You can't say they're surprisingly tough now," Hermet said. "In the playoffs, everyone adds aggressiveness, and they have too. We just have to respond. We can't assume we'll win easily. They're a good team."

Hermet, with 22 points and five rebounds, was joined by Hugo Toom (14 points), Tanel Kurbas (12 points), and Stefan Vaaks, Gregor Kuuba, and Patrick Tape (10 points each).

For Rapla, Tormi Niits scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and added five assists. Hendrik Eelmäe scored 18 points and had eight rebounds.

Niits said post-match: "If you look at the scoreboard, I'd blame the defense – allowing 101 points at home is unacceptable."

"Scoring 92 ourselves is okay, but 101 sticks in the crawl. I think it came down to defense," he added. "The series isn't over. Kalev doesn't have three wins yet. We're going to Tallinn with winning on our minds."

The third game of the series takes place Friday at Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn.

--

