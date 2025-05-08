Davis Cup returns to Tallinn After 25 Years

The Davis Cup returns to Tallinn in September, marking the first time in a quarter-century.

The Kalev Sports Hall will host the World Group II match between Estonia, led by Mark Lajal, and Mexico, on September 12-13.

Allar Hint, head of the national tennis association, said: "When we had the idea to do something differently, the memory of the 2000 match gave us the idea for the venue."

"Also, the larger stands were a factor. At Kalev, we can accommodate 1,300 spectators."

Estonia's top player, Mark Lajal (ATP 217), will face Mexico's strong team.

Mexico's top player, Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, is ranked 230th by the ATP, just 13 spots below Lajal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!