Estonian number one Mark Lajal out of French Open in qualifiers

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 199) is out of the French Open after defeat to Ethan Quinn (ATP No. 106) of the U.S.A. in round one of the qualifiers.

The 22-year-old Estonian started the match by winning four consecutive games in quick succession win, before Quinn launched a strong comeback. After pegging Lajal back to 5-5, Quinn broke the Estonia's serve before going on to win the opening set 7-5.

The second set swung both ways before the American finally sealed it 7-5 to take a two-set victory and book his place in the next round against Australia's Bernard Tomic on Wednesday.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!