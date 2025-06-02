Estonian number one Mark Lajal out in qualifiers in Birmingham

Estonia's top men's tennis star Mark Lajal (ATP No. 199) is out of the Birmingham Challenger 125 tournament after losing to Hong Kong's Coleman Wong.

The Estonian number one lost to Wong in the final qualifying round 4-6, 5-7.

In the first round of qualifying, Lajal defeated Great Britain's Henry Searle (ATP No. 431) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in front of his home crowd.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!