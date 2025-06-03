X!

Henri Drell's Tenerife gets Spanish basketball playoffs off to winning start

News
Henri Drell (at left) with his Tenerife teammates.
Henri Drell (at left) with his Tenerife teammates.
News

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell's club La Laguna Tenerife started with a solid 96:81 home win in the 2025 Spanish Liga ACB playoffs, though Drell did not get any court time this time round.

Tenerife, who finished third in the regular season, hosted sixth-place Joventut Badalona, and while the teams were fairly evenly matched in the first half, the Canary Islands team managed to take a seven-point lead over the Catalan side in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, however, the roles reversed, and the visitors gained a seven-point lead, only for Tenerife to quickly erase that, finishing with an impressive 9:2 run and carrying that momentum into the final quarter. From a 61:61 tie, Tenerife surged ahead until the final scoreboard showed a decisive 96:81 victory at the buzzer.

The second game of the best-of-three series is to take place in Badalona on Tuesday evening.

Another Estonian player, Sander Raieste, see his club, Baskonia, start its playoffs campaign today play-offs, against Real Madrid.

Before joining Tenerife in March, Drell, 25, who also represents the Estonian national team, played in the NBA-affiliated G-League. He was first with the Windy City Bulls, also getting court time for the senior NBA Chicago Bulls side, and latterly played for the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trailblazers' G-League affiliate.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

