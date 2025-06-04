X!

First ever European rhythmic gymnastics champs held in Estonia get underway

News
Estonian competitors at the official rehearsals for the 41st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn.
Open gallery
24 photos
News

The 41st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships get underway at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on Wednesday, and bring over 300 competitors for four days of competition.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are being held in Estonia for the first time ever, with the competition proper starting today, Wednesday, and running to Sunday.

The continent's best will be determined across two age categories – juniors and seniors – with 12 medal events up for grabs.

Over 330 gymnasts from nearly 40 countries are taking part, including reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Darja Varfolomeev.

Estonia's own home team overall comprises 14 gymnasts, with two athletes, Valeria Valasevich and Anette Vaher, in the individual program and 12 in the senior and junior group routine teams.

The first event is the junior group routines competition, starting at noon on the Wednesday at 12:00. The Estonian juniors will perform their qualification routines later on in the afternoon, while the official opening ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.

Official rehearsal sessions had already been held on Tuesday.

The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Watch on June 5: Virtual forum for Global Estonians 2025

17:01

Astrid Johanna Grents takes Muay Thai world championship bronze in Turkey

16:52

Circuit court finds Port of Tallinn case defendants not guilty

16:21

RMK chief: New law will end ministerial tradition of changing logging volume annually

16:18

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention

15:57

Expert: Russia stalling on Ukraine peace talks to buy time for summer offensive

15:52

Postal company head on audit: No major violations have taken place

15:35

Estonia marks 141st anniversary of the blue, black and white flag

15:31

Estonian women's football team end Nations League campaign with win over Bulgaria

15:06

Government Office cuts back as focus shifts to defense topics

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

03.06

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

08:39

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

03.06

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

03.06

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo