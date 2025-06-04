First ever European rhythmic gymnastics champs held in Estonia get underway

The 41st European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships get underway at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on Wednesday, and bring over 300 competitors for four days of competition.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are being held in Estonia for the first time ever, with the competition proper starting today, Wednesday, and running to Sunday.

The continent's best will be determined across two age categories – juniors and seniors – with 12 medal events up for grabs.

Over 330 gymnasts from nearly 40 countries are taking part, including reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Darja Varfolomeev.

Estonia's own home team overall comprises 14 gymnasts, with two athletes, Valeria Valasevich and Anette Vaher, in the individual program and 12 in the senior and junior group routine teams.

The first event is the junior group routines competition, starting at noon on the Wednesday at 12:00. The Estonian juniors will perform their qualification routines later on in the afternoon, while the official opening ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.

Official rehearsal sessions had already been held on Tuesday.

The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!