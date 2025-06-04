Coach Heiko Rannula guides Legia Warsaw to Poland's basketball final

Estonian basketball coach Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw won their third Polish championship semifinal game in a row, 101:80 at home against Anwil Wloclawek, to secure a place in the final and a chance to become domestic champions for the first time in over half a century.

Legia last made the finals in 2022, when they lost to Wloclawek Slask. The last of their seven titles dates back to 1969.

Playing as visitors, Anwil took an early 5:3 lead, but Legia responded with an 8:0 run and never surrendered the lead again.

U.S. guard Keifer Sykes led Legia's scoreboard with 23 points. His fellow American Kameron McGusty and Latvian Ojārs Silinš both added 13 points.

Legia will face either Trefl Sopot or Start Lublin, who are currently playing their semifinal series, with Lublin leading 2:1 in matches.

