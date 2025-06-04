X!

Coach Heiko Rannula guides Legia Warsaw to Poland's basketball final

News
News

Estonian basketball coach Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw won their third Polish championship semifinal game in a row, 101:80 at home against Anwil Wloclawek, to secure a place in the final and a chance to become domestic champions for the first time in over half a century.

Legia last made the finals in 2022, when they lost to Wloclawek Slask. The last of their seven titles dates back to 1969.

Playing as visitors, Anwil took an early 5:3 lead, but Legia responded with an 8:0 run and never surrendered the lead again.

U.S. guard Keifer Sykes led Legia's scoreboard with 23 points. His fellow American Kameron McGusty and Latvian Ojārs Silinš both added 13 points.

Legia will face either Trefl Sopot or Start Lublin, who are currently playing their semifinal series, with Lublin leading 2:1 in matches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:39

Principals critical of changes to basic school final exams

10:00

Estonian care home chain Südamekodud expands to Latvia and Lithuania

09:31

Police: Domestic violence reports down but many cases fail to make statistics

09:00

EKRE manages to inch upward in Norstat weekly poll

08:39

Estonian president: Labeling people too readily can silence society

08:34

Kanama overpass partially opens to traffic

08:02

Coach Heiko Rannula guides Legia Warsaw to Poland's basketball final

07:58

Potential sabotage attempts being factored into EstLink 3 planning process

03.06

Legal Affairs Committee sends amended church foreign influence bill for second reading

03.06

Tartu to celebrate city day with concert dedicated to Year of the Estonian Book

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

03.06

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

03.06

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

03.06

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

03.06

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo