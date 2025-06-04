Astrid Johanna Grents takes Muay Thai world championship bronze in Turkey
Muay Thai boxer Astrid Johanna Grents took bronze at the World Championships held over the weekend in Cappadocia, Turkey.
The 27-year-old started off her campaign, in the women's <60 kg elite class, with a victory over Theresa Branco (U.S.) to set her up with a quarter-finals meeting with Samantha Skinner (Canada), a bout which the judges unanimously gave to the Estonian.
Next up in the semifinal, Grents faced local competitor Kubra Kocak, and went down by a narrow 30:27 margin, enough to hand her bronze. Kocak was runner-up in the final against Poland's Adriana Plachta.
Grents told ERR radio show "R2 Päev" that her next bit of competition will be at the World Games held in China in August.
