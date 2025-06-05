X!

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

News
Anett Kontaveit playing in the French Open in 2021.
Anett Kontaveit playing in the French Open in 2021. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Former world number two women's tennis player Anett Kontaveit returned to the courts at the Roland Garros in Paris Wednesday, playing the opening match of this year's French Open Legends tournament, which runs in parallel with the main French Open.

The tournament is in a doubles format and, as its name suggests, attracts retired top players.

Kontaveit and her partner Cedric Pioline went down in straight sets 6:3, 6:4 against former world number one Kim Clijsters and her doubles partner, Iranian-French legend Mansour Bahrami.

Ahead of Wednesday's encounter, Kontaveit also answered some of her fans' pressing questions via her social media account, telling one questioner she was very happy with my life outside of tennis and had no plans to return professionally, but still loved the game.

No longer having to play daily and competitively had been a bonus, though regular training in any case helps with the recurring injuries which cut short her career at the age of only 27.

Pioline, 55, is a former world number five and Wimbledon (1997) and U.S. Open (1993) finalist.

Clijsters is a two-time (2001, 2003) French Open finalist and won the U.S. Open three times in the 2000s, plus the Australian Open in 2011.

Bahrami, aged 69, is famous as a showman and master of trick shots. Growing up in Iran, he had no opportunity to be coached or play even with a proper racquet – honing his skills with an old frying pan instead.

Other tennis stars of yesteryear taking part in the legends tournament in Paris include another showman: Seven-time grand slam winner John McEnroe; Lindsay Davenport (U.S.), who won Wimbledon in 1999 as well as the U.S. and Australian Opens on the years either side of that, and Sweden's Mats Wilander, a three-time grand slam winner who is nowadays also a familiar face as a commentator.

Kontaveit has also announced that she has signed up for the Wimbledon Legends tournament later this summer.

The main French Open, highlight of the clay court season, is entering the semi-finals phases Wednesday. Kontaveit's furthest progress there was round four, in 2018. Estonia's other top player, Kaia Kanepi, made it to the quarter-finals on two separate occasions – and made the quarters of the other three grand slams, as recently as 2022 in the case of the Australian Open.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

14:53

Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

14:20

Tallinn's Russian Theater to announce new name next week

13:46

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

13:24

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

12:41

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

12:25

Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

11:39

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

11:14

Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

10:41

Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

04.06

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 141

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo