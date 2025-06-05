Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

Estonian basketball player Sander Raieste put in a strong performance for his team, Saski Baskonia, in the opening game of the Spanish Liga ACB quarterfinal, but this was not enough to stave off an 82:76 away loss against Real Madrid.

Raieste stood out right from the outset: The first basket scored was a dunk from him after faking out Madrid's Cape Verdean center Edy Tavares.

The Estonian got around 10 minutes' court time, in that time scoring three points (two-pointers 1/1, free throws 1/1), and making one steal.



The Basque team led for much of the game, only for Real to pull ahead in the middle of the third quarter, a lead which they maintained to the final buzzer.

The second game of the best-of-three series takes place this Friday at Baskonia's home court in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

