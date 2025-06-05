X!

Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

Sander Raieste on the ball for Baskonia.
Sander Raieste on the ball for Baskonia.
Estonian basketball player Sander Raieste put in a strong performance for his team, Saski Baskonia, in the opening game of the Spanish Liga ACB quarterfinal, but this was not enough to stave off an 82:76 away loss against Real Madrid.

Raieste stood out right from the outset: The first basket scored was a dunk from him after faking out Madrid's Cape Verdean center Edy Tavares.

The Estonian got around 10 minutes' court time, in that time scoring three points (two-pointers 1/1, free throws 1/1), and making one steal.

The Basque team led for much of the game, only for Real to pull ahead in the middle of the third quarter, a lead which they maintained to the final buzzer.

The second game of the best-of-three series takes place this Friday at Baskonia's home court in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

