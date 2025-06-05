Estonia's junior rhythmic gymnastics team just outside European medals

The Estonian junior group team were just outside the medals at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships before a home crowd in Tallinn.

The team achieved their best-ever result in the first event at the Unibet Arena, the junior all-around, reaching the top eight for the first time in reaching fifth place, with 46.450 points.

Ukraine took gold with 48.200 points.

In Wednesday's qualification, Estonia scored 22.550 points in the clubs routine and 23.900 points in the hoops routine.

The team bettered that in the evening final, scoring 23.950 points and placing fourth behind only Ukraine (24.650), Israel (24.100), and Bulgaria (24.050).

In the hoops, Estonia finished sixth (22.250), with medals going to Italy (24.100), Poland (23.900), and Israel (23.450).

Junior team member Irina Stadnik said after the event: "I can't really put it into words right now because it's such a shame, but at the same time, there is so much to be proud of, because the girls were excellent. It was a very long day, especially the finals were very tough, but they managed it and ended with a beautiful clubs routine. We are so happy!"

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn run to Sunday.

The official event site is here.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines gymnastics, dance, and calisthenics. Athletes perform with apparatus like hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons, and ropes. It is an Olympic event.

