X!

Estonia's junior rhythmic gymnastics team just outside European medals

News
European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships junior event in Tallinn.
Open gallery
36 photos
News

The Estonian junior group team were just outside the medals at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships before a home crowd in Tallinn.

The team achieved their best-ever result in the first event at the Unibet Arena, the junior all-around, reaching the top eight for the first time in reaching fifth place, with 46.450 points.

Ukraine took gold with 48.200 points.

In Wednesday's qualification, Estonia scored 22.550 points in the clubs routine and 23.900 points in the hoops routine.

The team bettered that in the evening final, scoring 23.950 points and placing fourth behind only Ukraine (24.650), Israel (24.100), and Bulgaria (24.050).
In the hoops, Estonia finished sixth (22.250), with medals going to Italy (24.100), Poland (23.900), and Israel (23.450).

Junior team member Irina Stadnik said after the event: "I can't really put it into words right now because it's such a shame, but at the same time, there is so much to be proud of, because the girls were excellent. It was a very long day, especially the finals were very tough, but they managed it and ended with a beautiful clubs routine. We are so happy!"

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn run to Sunday.

The official event site is here.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines gymnastics, dance, and calisthenics. Athletes perform with apparatus like hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons, and ropes. It is an Olympic event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

€85 million allocated for military mobility road and rail building

16:22

Expert: Latvia's UN Security Council seat a 'gain' for the Nordic-Baltics

15:44

Majority of schools in Estonia employ insufficiently qualified teachers

15:09

Estonia's junior rhythmic gymnastics team just outside European medals

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

14:53

Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

14:20

Tallinn's Russian Theater to announce new name next week

13:46

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

13:24

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

12:41

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

11:39

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo