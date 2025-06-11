X!

Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova dominates European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn

Stiliana Nikolova.
Stiliana Nikolova. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova shone brightly at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tallinn last week, winning three golds and one silver.

"The audience was amazing," Nikolova told ERR afterwards. "I am really grateful for the support. It helped me a lot. The crowd was wonderful, not only today but throughout the whole competition."

With the championship taking place from June 4-8 in the Estonian capital, Nikolova took silver in all-round individual event, before claiming gold in the individual hoop, ball and clubs.

"It's a competition and of course I feel nervous, but that's normal in sport," she said.

Nikolova, who lived in Egypt for the first 13 years of her life, appears to have inherited her natural sporting talent from her parents. Her father, Iliya Dyakov, was part of the Bulgarian men's national football squad for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and her mother, Paulina Nikolova was one of the "Golden Girls of Bulgaria," who dominated rhythmic gymnastics in the 1980s.

Affectionately known as "Stilito," Nikolova has now won a total of 10 individual medals at the European Championships over the course of her career, with three of her four golds won in Tallinn.

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

