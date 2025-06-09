Estonian group routine team just outside European championships medals in Tallinn

The Estonian rhythmic gymnastics group routine team placed just outside the medals at the ball and hoop final and fifth in the ribbon final on the last day of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, held at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on Sunday.

The Estonian team took three fourth-place finishes at the home European Championships – just missing out on the medals in the all-around, in the group routine ball and hoop final, and in the junior group routine hoop final.

Additionally, the national group routine team came fifth in the ribbon routine, while the junior team placed sixth in the clubs routine.

Among individual gymnasts, Anette Vaher placed 22nd and Valeria Valasevich 28th.

On Saturday, the Estonian team had missed the all-around bronze by just 0.35 points; on the Sunday, the competition's final day, they scored 25.050 points in the final with the three-ball, two-hoop routine, falling only 0.3 points short of a bronze medal.

Gymnasts and coaches alike praised the audience that came to watch the competitions at Unibet Arena.

Kamila Grigorenko, a member of the national team, said: "A home European Championship was an amazing experience. Compared with other competitions where there's only one Estonian flag, now the whole arena was Estonian… it's a completely different experience. It was powerful how people cheered us on."

Spain won the ball and hoop routine category with 27.700 points, silver went to Ukraine with 26.250, and bronze to Germany with 25.350 points.

In the ribbon final, the Estonian team earned 22.850 points, placing fifth.

Next, the group routine team will take a short break before starting preparations for the World Championships in Rio de Janeiro in August.

