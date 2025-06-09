Former justice chancellor Allar Jõks in team Ragnar Klavan EJL bid

Former justice chancellor Allar Jõks is running for vice president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) at the elections later this month, and has thrown his weight behind former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan as president.

Jõks, justice chancellor 2001 to 2008 and now a sworn advocate with law firm Sorainen, is being joined by businessman Markus Hääl, also running for the board.

Klavan introduced the new additions to his camp at a press conference at the end of last week.

Jõks said: "Football is more than sport – it is community, values, and fair competition. The EJL cannot be a closed shop, where rules apply only to a select few. We need leadership which follows the principles of transparency, inclusion, and equal opportunities – as is customary in a democratic society."

"By joining Klavan's team, I wish to help build a strong legal and ethical foundation on which fair play for all can be established," he went on.

Hääl said: "I've been following Klavan's program and activities with interest from the beginning – for the first time, I felt that the future of football in Estonia was being discussed with substance and vision."

"It's a great feeling to take the field in the starting lineup, especially when you can get hands-on with implementing something you sincerely believe in," Hääl added.

Jõks also noted he was "the only Chancellor of Justice in the world who has scored a goal in regular championships. On the pitch, I mostly played right back /…/ Altogether, I played 53 matches in the championship. I have not received any red or yellow cards."

Jõks played for FC Toompea in Estonia's fourth division championship, 2003–2009, before injury cut short his career.

In addition to Hääl and Jõks, those running with Klavan for the football association board include former Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem and civil servant Sandra Särav.

"One piece of the jigsaw is still missing from the full picture, but that will fall into place soon," Klavan himself commented. "I have an experienced and diverse team behind me who we will fulfill a dream with and bring Estonian football into the world's top 50. On June 19, we are ready to receive an evaluation of the work done from the members of the Estonian Football Association."

The election to decide the next EJL chair takes place next Thursday, June 19, and Klavan is running against current incumbent Aivar Pohlak, who has been in the post since 2007.

This is the first time Pohlak has run against an opponent; Klavan received 18 letters of support from EJL members (where a minimum of 15 is required to run) compared with Pohlak's 70 letters.

Pohlak was also elected to the UEFA Executive Committee in April.

As well as Liverpool, Klavan, 39, played abroad for Heracles, AZ, Augsburg and Cagliari before returning to Estonia to finish his career with Paide Linnameeskond and then JK Tallinna Kalev.

