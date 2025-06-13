Video: Jürgen Klopp backs Ragnar Klavan's EJL presidency bid

This week, Ragnar Klavan, who is aiming to become the next president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), met with his former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Klopp said that while Estonia may not be the biggest footballing country in the world, there is no reason why, in moments, it cannot be the greatest.

During their discussion, Klopp and Klavan discussed a range of football-related topics, including the increased importance of data analysis and the women's game.

Klopp compared Estonia's situation to that of another small country – Iceland – pointing out that their success on the football pitch, led to people finding out more about the country and its people.

The former Liverpool manager added that there is no reason why Estonian children cannot achieve the same success in the game as those from Spain or elsewhere – they simply need to be taught and developed in the right way.

Estonia has to show "maybe [you] are not the biggest country in the world, but, in moments, maybe [you] can be the greatest," Klopp said.

At the end of the discussion, Klopp politely declined an offer to make an immediate visit to Estonia. However, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach did reiterate his support for Klavan's bid to become EJL president. "I'm here because I'm convinced you can help football. If I had any doubts, I would not be sitting here," Klopp said.

