Klavan: When Jürgen Klopp first called me, I didn't believe it was him

Estonian defender Ragnar said that Jürgen Klopp, who has now left Liverpool after nine seasons as manager, changed him as both a player and a human being. Klavan made 39 appearances in two seasons at Anfield after being signed by Klopp in 2016.

In an interview with Liverpool FC fan site DaveOCKOP, Klavan said when he first found out Klopp and might be interested in buying him for Liverpool, he though it was some kind of mistake.

"When Jürgen called me, I didn't believe it was him. So we hung up the phone and he sent me a selfie confirming that it's him. And then, after that, we talked about football," Klavan said.

Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager was the 2-0 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

"Watching Jürgen's last game ... of course your eyes are getting a little watery and red. All those emotions. My two years at Liverpool – those emotions came back. I'm really thankful to Jurgen and Liverpool for giving me a chance to be part of this team, to see what Jurgen built at Liverpool and for me to be small part of it, is something really special," said Klavan.

"A lot of people ask me, because of the last game at Liverpool, 'tell me in one or two sentences a summary of him.' I think it's really difficult to do that because he's a really different and special human being. For me, not only did he change me as a football player but he also changed me as a human being," Klavan added.

Ragnar Klavan's full interview with Liverpool fansite DAVE is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!