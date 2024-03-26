Estonia looking to bounce back from Poland defeat in Finland friendly

News
Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.
Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian men's national football team are preparing to take on Finland in a friendly match in Helsinki on Tuesday. After their 1-5 Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Poland, the Estonian squad have been at a training camp in Austria, and are looking to bounce back with a more positive result this time out.

The Estonian men's national team, who were in Graz, Austria to prepare for last week's Euro 2024 play-off match against Poland, returned to Austria after the game. During that time, the squad have been analyzing the 1-5 defeat as they aim to learn from their mistakes before the next match against Finland.

The already-difficult encounter against Poland was made even tougher after an early red card was handed out to 21-year-old defender Maksim Paskotši (Grasshoppers).

"It's always quite difficult to play with ten men, one down, but these things happen in football and we had to manage somehow," said goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal).

"It was definitely not a successful game, but the team fought until the end, gave everything and against a team like Poland, I think anybody would have a hard time with ten men. But yes, we have been learning from our mistakes, we have analyzed them and we are preparing for the next game."

After the Poland defeat, Ragnar Klavan (Tallinna Kalev), Karol Mets (St. Pauli) and Oliver Jürgens (DAC 1904) all left the squad to rejoin their club sides.

Tuesday's opponents from Finland are largely familiar for Estonia. They too missed out on a Euro 2024 place after a 4-1 play-off defeat to Wales last Thursday.

"They are good and confident with the ball, so we also have to find a good balance and rhythm in the game, as well as score goals and be disciplined in defense in order to win," Hein said.

"At the same time, that fighting spirit of a united team has to be there and we have to make sure we do everything to give ourselves the best chance of having a successful game."

Oliver Jürgens. Source: ERR

The Finland versus Estonia international friendly match kicks off at 7 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste,

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

Estonia looking to bounce back from Poland defeat in Finland friendly

13:33

Expert: Mistake for Poland to not shoot down Russian missile in its airspace

13:11

Pere: We can now look in the mayor's closet

12:57

MP: Teachers pay rise case proof that state budget opaque

12:22

VKG chief: State fails to support new, tech-innovative companies adequately

11:48

EFK back from whistle-stop 24-concert international tour

11:14

Ida-Viru County wants to become second most popular tourist destination in Estonia

11:03

Andreas Lukin: Security at Moscow's Crocus City Hall had always been tight

10:45

Gallery: US Secretary of State Blinken meets Baltic foreign ministers

10:04

Political observers: Ansip's withdrawal may cost Reform Party a mandate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.03

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

10:02

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

Estonia marks 75th anniversary of March deportations

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

25.03

SDE to leave Tallinn coalition

25.03

Gallery: Candles lit to commemorate 1949 March deportations anniversary

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

25.03

Estonia has approximately 20 substantive disputes with EU Commission

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo