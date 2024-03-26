Estonia looking to bounce back from Poland defeat in Finland friendly

The Estonian men's national football team are preparing to take on Finland in a friendly match in Helsinki on Tuesday. After their 1-5 Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Poland, the Estonian squad have been at a training camp in Austria, and are looking to bounce back with a more positive result this time out.

The Estonian men's national team, who were in Graz, Austria to prepare for last week's Euro 2024 play-off match against Poland, returned to Austria after the game. During that time, the squad have been analyzing the 1-5 defeat as they aim to learn from their mistakes before the next match against Finland.

The already-difficult encounter against Poland was made even tougher after an early red card was handed out to 21-year-old defender Maksim Paskotši (Grasshoppers).

"It's always quite difficult to play with ten men, one down, but these things happen in football and we had to manage somehow," said goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal).

"It was definitely not a successful game, but the team fought until the end, gave everything and against a team like Poland, I think anybody would have a hard time with ten men. But yes, we have been learning from our mistakes, we have analyzed them and we are preparing for the next game."

After the Poland defeat, Ragnar Klavan (Tallinna Kalev), Karol Mets (St. Pauli) and Oliver Jürgens (DAC 1904) all left the squad to rejoin their club sides.

Tuesday's opponents from Finland are largely familiar for Estonia. They too missed out on a Euro 2024 place after a 4-1 play-off defeat to Wales last Thursday.

"They are good and confident with the ball, so we also have to find a good balance and rhythm in the game, as well as score goals and be disciplined in defense in order to win," Hein said.

"At the same time, that fighting spirit of a united team has to be there and we have to make sure we do everything to give ourselves the best chance of having a successful game."

Oliver Jürgens. Source: ERR

The Finland versus Estonia international friendly match kicks off at 7 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!