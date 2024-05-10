All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

This summer, the men's European Football Championship Finals (Euro 2024) take place in Germany. Football fans in Estonia will be able to watch all the live action from the tournament free via ERR's TV channels and TV3.

According to a deal approved by European football governing body UEFA, all 51 matches during Euro 2024 will be broadcast live by ERR and TV3 Grupp Eesti.

All matches during the men's European Football Championship will be free to watch throughout Estonia, as they have been in previous tournaments. However, now, for the first time, the tournament will be broadcast on both a public and a commercial channel.

The 51 matches during the tournament have been split among the four TV channels (TV 3, TV6, ETV and ETV+) according to the times they begin.

TV3 will broadcast all the matches that kick off at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Estonian time), while TV6 will show those starting at 7 p.m.

ERR's channels ETV and ETV+ will show all the matches with 10 p.m. (Estonian time) kick-offs, including the opening match between Germany and Scotland on June 14, and both semi-finals.

The final, which kicks off at 10 p.m. (Estonian time) on July 14, will be broadcast in parallel on ETV and TV3, as well as on ETV+, the latter with commentary in Russian.

Three years ago, at least 700,000 viewers watched the men's European Championship finals in Estonia via ERR's channels. The tournament was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but retained the name "Euro 2020."

"Football is therefore the sport that unites the largest amount of people. Though for quite a long time it was an open question as to whether the Estonian public would have the opportunity to watch this year's major tournament on those TV channels accessible to everyone, now the issue has been resolved in the best possible way," said ERR board chair Erik Roose.

"This is a good example of effective cooperation between the public and private sectors," added Roose.

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany. With matches in ten host cities (Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart).

The opening match of is in Munich on June 14, when hosts Germany take on Scotland. The final is scheduled for July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

