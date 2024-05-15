University of Tartu rowing team impresses against Oxford, Cambridge

The University of Tartu rowing team pulled off a strong performance at the 20th International Rowing Regatta Sveti Duje in Split, Croatia, last weekend, taking silver in the coxed eights and beating Oxford University in the process, Tartu Postimees reports .

Buoyed by their victory at last year's European Student Championships, Tartu's team faced off against Oxford University Boat Club in the initial heats, ending up surprise victors over the dark blues and recording the best time of the day.

Ahead of the competition, Tartu Postimees reported, the Estonian strategy had specifically honed in on Oxford, Cambridge University Boat Club and other strong teams such as Imperial College London, Aachen University and the hosts, University of Split, as well, by specifically to disrupting competitors rhythms - an approach which paid off handsomely in the finals.

Estonia took silver in the end, being beaten only by Cambridge in the final.

The Estonian crew was: Mark Theodor Jalakas, Uku Siim Timmusk, Karl Kristofer Orgse, Karl Joosep Raudkivi, Margus Kodasma, Martin Rahuoja, Rasmus Tensing, Karl August Ruusalepp plus cox Gertrud Tõrra.

--

