Gallery: Estonian Olympic Committee honors 2022 medal winners

News
EOK reception honoring Estonia's 2022 medal winners.
Open gallery
94 photos
News

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) on Wednesday recognized over 200 athletes who had won medals for Estonia across a wide variety of disciplines, through 2022.

Speaking at the reception, held at Tallinn's Hilton Hotel (see gallery), EOK chair Urmas Sõõrumaa said: "Athletes are ambassadors of their country, for your achievements the national flag rises and the national anthem is played."

"This is the only field in the world in which such an honor can be shared. I hope that, on the occasion of the EOK's centennial, you will surpass yourself, achieving even better results and higher places. May your personal best be yours goal, in our anniversary year," he went on.

Invitees included medal winners in non-olympic, as well as olympic, disciplines, at championships held at both European and World level through 2022.

Wrestler Epp Mäe was honored for her bronze at the world championships, as was rower Allar Raja, one quarter of the coxed quadruple sculls (coxed fours) team that won a silver medal at the European Rowing Coastal Championships (ERCC) last autumn.

Sõõrumaa thanked all coaches, assistants, support staff, families and friends, as well as the athletes themselves.

A total of 43 Estonian athletes won gold medals at various world Championships last year, while 204 won medals at one competition or another, including the European Athletics Championships in Munich in 2022.

An equivalent event for youth athletes is to be held by the EOK Thursday evening, at the KUMU art museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Gallery: Estonian Olympic Committee honors 2022 medal winners

14:02

Average price of a movie ticket sees record hike in 2022

13:32

Ott Tänak in action with M-Sport Ford in Sweden this weekend

12:43

Estonian PM: EU should tell defense industry to produce more for Ukraine

12:30

New 'Port Athena' business quarter planned for Tartu

11:53

Profits of Estonian commercial banks up by a third, exceed €500 million

11:43

Gallery: Rehearsals for Saturday's Eesti Laul finals underway

11:31

Audit Office: National database queries must be more rigorously scrutinized

11:08

Kindergarten places still beyond the reach of many despite the law

10:30

Põltsamaa locals against Riivli common grave reburial plans

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

08.02

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

Fermi Energia selects technology for its nuclear plant

08.02

Russia reduces embassy staff to required level

07.02

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: