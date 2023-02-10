Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Doha, Dubai WTA tournaments

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Anett Kontaveit has pulled out of the upcoming World Tennis Association tournaments in Doha, Qatar, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kontaveit, ranked 18th in the world, had been dogged with lower back problems at the ongoing WTA500 Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, and had to take a medical break both during her round one victory against Shuai Zhang (China) Monday, and in her round two encounter with U.S. player Shelby Rogers.

The Estonian ultimately withdrew from the latter match in the third set, handing Rogers a forfeit victory.

The news means Kontaveit, 27, from Tallinn, who rose as high as second in the world last summer, will now drop out of the top 50 in the next WTA rankings, to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

The Doha WTA500 tournament runs February 13-18, with the Dubai competition, in the prestigious WTA1000 category, to start the day after.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:42

Foreign Affairs Committee: political prisoners in Russia must be freed

09:28

Ratings: Support for parties by Riigikogu electoral district

08:24

Ratings: Most highly supported Riigikogu electoral candidates by district

07:33

Ott Tänak second in WRC Rally Sweden opening stage Updated

07:05

Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Doha, Dubai WTA tournaments

09.02

Falling dairy prices may reach stores in April

09.02

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

09.02

Culture ministry allocates €20,000 to repair contemporary art museum's roof

09.02

Gallery: Valaste waterfall freezes in sub-zero temperatures

09.02

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

09.02

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

08.02

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

09.02

Estonian PM: EU should tell defense industry to produce more for Ukraine

09.02

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: