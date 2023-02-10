Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Doha, Dubai WTA tournaments

Anett Kontaveit has pulled out of the upcoming World Tennis Association tournaments in Doha, Qatar, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kontaveit, ranked 18th in the world, had been dogged with lower back problems at the ongoing WTA500 Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, and had to take a medical break both during her round one victory against Shuai Zhang (China) Monday, and in her round two encounter with U.S. player Shelby Rogers.

Kontaveit, who was #2 at the US Open 5 months ago, will leave the top 50… https://t.co/UFC1c2Veox — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 9, 2023

The Estonian ultimately withdrew from the latter match in the third set, handing Rogers a forfeit victory.

The news means Kontaveit, 27, from Tallinn, who rose as high as second in the world last summer, will now drop out of the top 50 in the next WTA rankings, to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Oh no...



Kontaveit is defending 500 points this week, 600 next week. She will likely leave the top 50 in two weeks which is kinda crazy. https://t.co/nPn3nqZeCk — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 8, 2023

The Doha WTA500 tournament runs February 13-18, with the Dubai competition, in the prestigious WTA1000 category, to start the day after.

