Anett Kontaveit on back injury: I will likely never be fully free of it

News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit says she hopes that she will be able to play competitively from next month, following a back injury which has kept her out of most of 2023's competitions so far.

The injury has longer-range consequences and will likely require careful management throughout the rest of the player's top-level career.

Speaking to news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) Kontaveit, who recently fell to 61st in the WTA rankings, said: "My injury, speaking specifically, concerns degenerative changes in the lumbar discs in the spine, and irritation due to past injury to the left thigh."

"I am treating it with special exercises and physiotherapy, and I am being helped by [physiotherapists] Toms Zvonkovs and Lauri Ott," she went on.

As for the longer-term prospects, Kontaveit said: "I likely won't ever be free of it, but managing it well enough for me to keep playing pain-free will hopefully be viable."

Kontaveit, who ranked as high as second in the world last summer, says she hopes to return to the competitive circuit in mid-April, for the Billie Jean King Cup in Portugal.

Orthopaedics specialist Mihkel Mardna told Delfi that the injury would likely remain through Kontaveit's career, noting that specific, therapuetic exercises focusing on the back and abdomen will help.

"This does not exclude continuing at the top level of the sport as of now, but it will require very careful monitoring of the exercises, and perhaps correction of training," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:16

Sillamäe gets €150,000 towards Ukraine war refugees apartment renovation

11:46

Anett Kontaveit on back injury: I will likely never be fully free of it

11:27

Volunteers rescue over 118 cats from Tabasalu breeding farm

10:59

Enefit Green: Baltic Sea ice ups cost of wind turbine construction

10:28

Incoming Estonian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina presents credentials

09:53

Tarmo Jüristo: Election ratings methodologies were not transparent enough

08:48

Coalition, opposition battle lines fall along EU gas, diesel car sales ban

07:46

Paper: Striking food couriers say locked out of app Friday

07:23

Minister: Around a dozen Estonians fighting in war on Ukrainian side

06:48

Saturday brings return to snowy, wintry conditions

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.03

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war Updated

10.03

ISS detains Aivo Peterson on suspicion of forming anti-Estonian association

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

10.03

Estonia's Supreme Court rejects EKRE's e-voting election complaint

10.03

Estonia's new coalition wants NATO allies to spend 2.5% GDP on defense

10.03

High Legionella bacteria levels detected at third Tartu establishment

09.03

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

10.03

Politico: Turkey still not giving way on Finland, Sweden NATO membership

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: