Kontaveit falls behind Kanepi in latest WTA rankings

News
Top Estonian tennis players Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit.
Top Estonian tennis players Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Anett Kontaveit dropped to 61st place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) women's tennis world rankings, meaning Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 48) returns to being Estonia's top-ranked tennis player for the first time in almost eight years.

Kontaveit, 27, has been struggling to shake off a back injury since October. The Estonian missed out on recent tournaments in Doha and Dubai in order to aid her recovery. She is currently aiming to return to action at the Indian Wells Masters in California next month.

37-year-old Kaia Kanepi, who remains in 48th position in the WTA rankings, is now Estonia's number one once again.

The last time Kanepi was Estonian number one was August 2015, when she was ranked 89th and the then 19-year-old Kontaveit was WTA No. 152.

Kontaveit then reached the last eight at the U.S. Open, where she lost out to Venus Williams, shooting up the rankings to 96th spot, while Kanepi's second round defeat meant she dropped to 121st.

Kontaveit had held on to Estonian number one spot since then, climbing to a career high of WTA No.2 in the process.  

Estonia's Elena Malõgina rose eight places to WTA No. 367 in the latest rankings, while Maileen Nuudi also moved up and is now WTA No. 576.

Poland's Iga Swiatek continues as WTA No. 1, followed by Arina Sabalenka of Belarus, who competes under a neutral flag. Jessica Pegula of the USA, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia of France complete the top five.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

19:07

Pharmaceutical firm, state sign joint agreement

18:30

Estonian Supreme Court ruling ends unequal teaching scholarship payments

17:58

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

17:50

State gives €38 million to storage center to buy Paldiski LNG quay

17:14

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

16:48

Airport passenger numbers not significantly boosted by school break

16:14

Paide Linnameeskond come back from two goals down to win Estonian Super Cup

15:48

Kontaveit falls behind Kanepi in latest WTA rankings

15:10

Voter roll updates not in system by start of online voting Monday morning

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

25.02

Potential next premier: Kaja Kallas support unaffected by party rating drop

26.02

Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

26.02

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: