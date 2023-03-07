Kaia Kanepi drops three spots in WTA rankings, to 51st

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kaia Kanepi has fallen three places in the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, to 51st position.

Kanepi, 37, remains Estonia's current highest-ranking player in the freshly announced WTA listings, as Anett Kotnaveit, who is on injury break following niggling back issues at the start of this year, remains in 61st place. Kontaveit ranked as high as second in the world, last summer.

Of other WTA Estonian players, Elena Malõgina stays ranked 367th

Polish player Iga Swiatek retains the number one spot and is followed by Belarusian player Arina Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) and Caroline Garcia (France).

The highest-ranked Estonian player in the men's (ATP) new rankings is Mark Lajal, who is 389th, with Kristjan Tamm (648th) and Daniil Glinka (779th) following.

Novak Djokovic remains top men's player, followed by Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Casper Ruud (Norway) and Taylor Fritz (U.S.).

Kaia Kanepi is next due to play competitively at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, starting tomorrow, Wednesday.

She is set to meet  Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (WTA 44th) in round one (see table below).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

