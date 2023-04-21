Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches men's doubles semi-final in Mexico

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 341) continued his unbeaten run at the Morelos Open in Mexico on Thursday, after reaching the semi-finals of the men's doubles with Chinese partner Bu Yunchaokete (ATP No. 270).

Bu's performance was particularly impressive coming off the back of a two-and-a-half-hour-long singles match earlier in the day, where he lost out narrowly to France's Antoine Escoffier (ATP No. 193).

With just over two hours to recover, Bu joined up with Lajal to defeat the pair of Naoki Nakagawa of Japan (ATP No. 455) and Australia's Adam Walton (ATP No. 299) in two sets 7-6, 6-3.

Bu and Lajal will now face the third seeded pair of Skander Mansouri (Tunisia) and Michalis Pervolarakis (Greece) in the semis.

Lajal is also in action in the early hours of Saturday morning (Estonian time) in the quarter-finals of the men's singles. The Estonian is up against France's Terence Atmane (ATP No. 256).

--

