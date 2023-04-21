Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches men's doubles semi-final in Mexico

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Philippe Kermoal/Open Saint-Brieuc Armor Agglomeration/Facebook
News

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 341) continued his unbeaten run at the Morelos Open in Mexico on Thursday, after reaching the semi-finals of the men's doubles with Chinese partner Bu Yunchaokete (ATP No. 270).

Bu's performance was particularly impressive coming off the back of a two-and-a-half-hour-long singles match earlier in the day, where he lost out narrowly to France's Antoine Escoffier (ATP No. 193).

With just over two hours to recover, Bu joined up with Lajal to defeat the pair of Naoki Nakagawa of Japan (ATP No. 455) and Australia's Adam Walton (ATP No. 299) in two sets 7-6, 6-3.

Bu and Lajal will now face the third seeded pair of Skander Mansouri (Tunisia) and Michalis Pervolarakis (Greece) in the semis.

Lajal is also in action in the early hours of Saturday morning (Estonian time) in the quarter-finals of the men's singles. The Estonian is up against France's Terence Atmane (ATP No. 256).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:00

Estonia's national debt still lowest in EU, despite rising the most rapidly

15:15

Real estate transactions continued to fall in Q1 2023

14:52

Estonian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Kersti Eesmaa presents credentials

14:50

Liisa Pakosta elected chair of Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee

14:35

Minister: Ukraine artillery ammunition aid demonstrates EU unity

14:20

Expert: Reform Party's support could fall as low as 20 percent

13:40

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches men's doubles semi-final in Mexico

13:31

Opposition MPs predominate in several new Riigikogu support groups

12:45

Local residents call for new green areas around planned US embassy site

12:30

No second deputy chair elected to Tallinn City Council after EKRE go solo

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

10:15

Emergency services put out large fire in Tartu city center Thursday evening Updated

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

20.04

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

20.04

Prime minister: VAT, income tax hikes a 'national defense levy'

20.04

Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyberdefense exercise underway in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: