Mark Lajal makes progress in Sheffield ITP tournament

Tennis player Mark Lajal is playing at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Sheffield, England this week.

Lajal, seeded sixth in the tournament and ranked 485th in the world by the ATP, overcame unranked Jack Gibbens in round one, 6:3, 6:2

Lajal served up 14 aces in the match, which lasted just under an hour.

Lajal next faces George Houghton (ATP 1339th) in round two, and may meet fourth-seed Daniel Cox (ATP 398th) in the quarter-finals if he makes it.

The tournament has a first-prize fund of US$25,000.

The ITF is a feeder organization for the top-tier ATP (men's) and WTA (women's) circuits. ITF tournaments are often held in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

