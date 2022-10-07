Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Ostrava round two match

Anett Kontaveit v Tereza Martincova in their previous encounter at the FOORUS Tennis Center, Thursday, September 29 2022.
Anett Kontaveit v Tereza Martincova in their previous encounter at the FOORUS Tennis Center, Thursday, September 29 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit lost her round two clash against Tereza Martincova in the Ostrava WTA500 tournament in the Czech Republic. Martincova, who won the first set on a tie-break, was given a walk-off victory after the Estonian pulled out early in the second set, citing a lower back injury.

World number three Kontaveit, who won the tournament this time last year, got a bye for round one.

Martincova, ranked 78th in the world and playing before a home crowd, was looking to avenge her loss in round two at last week's Tallinn tournament, when it had been Kontaveit's turn to play before a partisan audience.

Kontaveit won that match 6:2, 6:, and also defeated the Czech in Cincinnati in August.

On Thursday, Kontaveit fell 3:0 down before pulling back to a 4:3 lead. Things were even-stevens from then on in and the set went to a tie break, which Martincova led in from the start, going 4:1 up and then winning 7:3 overall.

After having her service broken in the first game of the second set, Kontaveit pulled out. The WTA told news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that the issue had been a lower back injury, though the severity of the injury is not known at this point.

Estonia's other star WTA player, Kaia Kanepi, is not taking part in the Ostrava tournament.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

