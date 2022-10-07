Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Ostrava round two match

Anett Kontaveit lost her round two clash against Tereza Martincova in the Ostrava WTA500 tournament in the Czech Republic. Martincova, who won the first set on a tie-break, was given a walk-off victory after the Estonian pulled out early in the second set, citing a lower back injury.

World number three Kontaveit, who won the tournament this time last year, got a bye for round one.

Martincova, ranked 78th in the world and playing before a home crowd, was looking to avenge her loss in round two at last week's Tallinn tournament, when it had been Kontaveit's turn to play before a partisan audience.

Kontaveit won that match 6:2, 6:, and also defeated the Czech in Cincinnati in August.

On Thursday, Kontaveit fell 3:0 down before pulling back to a 4:3 lead. Things were even-stevens from then on in and the set went to a tie break, which Martincova led in from the start, going 4:1 up and then winning 7:3 overall.

After having her service broken in the first game of the second set, Kontaveit pulled out. The WTA told news portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that the issue had been a lower back injury, though the severity of the injury is not known at this point.

Estonia's other star WTA player, Kaia Kanepi, is not taking part in the Ostrava tournament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!