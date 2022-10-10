Tänak's Hyundai teammate fails to mention the Estonian as possible for 2023

Question marks still hang over the future of Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak with his current team, Hyundai, with a recent interview with teammate Thierry Neuville shedding little further light on the matter.

Neuville, for several seasons somewhat of the bridesmaid and yet to win the title joined the team in 2014, and is currently in third place, 29 points behind Tänak, who joined direct from Toyota in late 2019, shortly after winning the world title with that team.

However, Neuville is the only confirmed driver for 2023 with Hyundai.

ERR's sports portal reports that rally fan site DirtFish quizzed the Belgian over who he would like to join him, in which case he mentioned current Hyundai driver Dani Sordo (Spain), former Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen, who currently races for the Toksport team in the second-tier WRC2 series and who left the top-tier Hyundai team after 2019 expressing dissatisfaction with the i20's performance, plus Welshman Elfyn Evans, currently at Toyota, as well as current Hyundai man, New Zealander Hayden Paddon, and veteran Northern Irish driver Kris Meeke.

No mention of Tänak at Hyundia, however, while last week confirmation came that the South Korean team and Swede Oliver Solberg, currently 12th in the drivers' table, were parting company.

Only three manufacturers have raced at the top WRC level since Citroen pulled out at the end of 2019. In addition to Hyundai and Toyota, M-Sport Ford also competes. Ott Tänak drove for this team in more than one stint between 2011 and joining Toyota in 2018.

Kalle Rovanperä was confirmed 2022 WRC drivers' champion in New Zealand last weekend; two races remain this season, in Catalunya, from October 20, and in Japan next month.

Tänak, 34, from Saaremaa, has won three races this season, in Sardinia, in Finland and in Belgium.

--

