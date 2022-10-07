Maik Kotsar plays integral part in Baskonia EuroLeague win

Sports
Maik-Kalev Kotsar (Baskonia) up against Jasiel Rivero (Valencia) during the EuroLeague clash.
Maik-Kalev Kotsar (Baskonia) up against Jasiel Rivero (Valencia) during the EuroLeague clash. Source: SCANPIX / EPA
Sports

Estonian basketball star Maik-Kalev Kotsar started off his EuroLeague career, contributing 21 points towards the 81:71 his team, Baskonia of the Liga ACB, achieved over Valencia.

Kotsar, a center, who played  college basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks, said after the match that: "Everybody in the team fought hard and worked hard, and as a result, we won."

"I felt confident thanks to my teammates. Everyone played together, found me at the right moment and we helped each other on to victory," the 25-year-old went on.

Kotsar also grabbed nine rebounds, shared four assists, made one interception and blocked one shot during the game, though on the negative side he committed two fouls and two turnovers.

The score-line by quarters was: 19:21, 20:12, 20:23 and 22:15.

Fellow Estonian Sander Raieste also plays for the Vitoria-Gasteiz-based team.

The 18-team Turkish Airlines EuroLeague is the top-tier league in Europe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:05

Baltic Assembly Literature Prize awarded to Estonian writer Kai Aareleid

18:47

Kallas: European joint effort will reduce energy prices

18:22

Europe's new goal: solar panels on roofs of every shed, factory and home

18:01

Saturday's average electricity price falls to €128

17:54

Estonian Boxing Association in the dark over IBA U-turn on Russian athletes

17:36

Viru County Court bans press from Ossipenko hearing

17:20

Maik Kotsar plays integral part in Baskonia EuroLeague win

17:14

Estonia sends more ammunition, protective equipment to Ukraine

17:04

Kallas: Keeping troops in Estonia a major expense for UK

16:52

Kalev/Cramo suffer first defeat of season against BK Liepaja after overtime

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

06.10

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

13:17

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

09:01

Feature: How did non-Estonians vote in the 2021 local election?

08:24

PPA chief: We need to be prepared for mass border crossings from Russia

06.10

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: