Maik Kotsar plays integral part in Baskonia EuroLeague win

Estonian basketball star Maik-Kalev Kotsar started off his EuroLeague career, contributing 21 points towards the 81:71 his team, Baskonia of the Liga ACB, achieved over Valencia.

Kotsar, a center, who played college basketball with the South Carolina Gamecocks, said after the match that: "Everybody in the team fought hard and worked hard, and as a result, we won."

"I felt confident thanks to my teammates. Everyone played together, found me at the right moment and we helped each other on to victory," the 25-year-old went on.

Kotsar also grabbed nine rebounds, shared four assists, made one interception and blocked one shot during the game, though on the negative side he committed two fouls and two turnovers.

The score-line by quarters was: 19:21, 20:12, 20:23 and 22:15.

Fellow Estonian Sander Raieste also plays for the Vitoria-Gasteiz-based team.

The 18-team Turkish Airlines EuroLeague is the top-tier league in Europe.

