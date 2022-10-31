Kalev/Cramo overcome Riga VEF in Estonian-Lativan basketball league clash

BC Kalev/Cramo players.
BC Kalev/Cramo players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo were victorious in their Estonian-Latvian league clash Sunday, beating Riga VEF 78:66.

The result represents the Tallinn team's third victory in the series.

The first quarter was close at 24:21 in favor of the hosts, who then went on to take control in the second quarter, which they won 22:12. While VEF turned the tables in the third quarter, winning 20:12 and closing the gap to five points, the pendulum swung back in Kalev/Cramo's favor in the final quarter as they put away 20 points to VEF's 13, winning overall 78:66.

Westley van Veck (21 points) was Kalev/Cramo's tops scorer.

Rapla, with four wins and two losses, is the highest-placed Estonian club in the league, in fourth place.

The current league leader, Prometei, is in fact neither from Estonia nor Latvia, but Ukraine, and is followed by two Latvian sides, Ventspils and Ogre.

Pärnu Sadama suffered their second loss in-a-row on Sunday, going down 73:59 Away to the University of Latvia, while Keila KK, a newcomer to the league, also lost, at home to BK Ogre (Latvia).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

