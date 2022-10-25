Estonia's Olesk wins bronze at ISSF World Pistol / Rifle Championships

Estonia's Peeter Olesk finished third at the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Pistol / Rifle Championships in Cairo.

Olesk, from Polva, who won gold at the 2021 European Championships in Osijek, Croatia in the 25m center fire pistol, was in eighth place after the first half of the competition before rallying to take bronze with 584 points.

Germany's Christian Reitz was crowned world champion with 588 points, ahead of Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunev in second, who, like Olesk, achieved a score of 584 points, but in three fewer shots.

Also representing Estonia was, Raul Erk who came 24th with 568 and Fred Raukas in 27th with 566 points.

