Gallery: Mark Mägi crowned Estonian 9-ball billiards champion

Sports
Mark Mägi versus Raimo Teesaar in the Estonian 9-ball billiards final, Sunday, October 30 2022.
Open gallery
75 photos
Sports

Mark Mägi is Estonian 9-ball billiards champion after defeating Raimo Teesaar 9:3 in Sunday's final.

"I did what I had to do," Mägi said post-match. "I played well; I've been playing some wonderful billiards throughout the Estonian championships and I've had a bit of luck, too. It's been a good year," he continued, adding that either a world cup or European championships win would be his ultimate ambition.

Mägi took an early lead 3:0, and while Teesaar won the next frame, he was only able to win two more as Mägi, who was also 2020 champion, streaked to victory.

Teesaar said: "The three nines that I missed were decisive, but it was surprising that I missed them."

"Somehow I didn't do my job today, but this was efinitely one of the toughest finals, these conditions make it so difficult," he went on.

Mägi had overcome Rainer Laar to reach the final, while Teesaar inched past Mihkel Rehepap 11:10 to face him.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:22

Estonian swimmer Armin Evert Lelle seventh in world champs 100m backstroke

12:08

Increased author's compensation fund to pay €500,000 for free public loans

11:43

Statistics Estonia: October's rate of inflation was 22.4 percent

11:32

Gallery: Mark Mägi crowned Estonian 9-ball billiards champion

11:27

High prices see severalfold increase in number of those in need

11:15

Kalev/Cramo overcome Riga VEF in Estonian-Lativan basketball league clash

11:00

Daily: Government office-organized management conference cost €60,000

10:31

Tiit Hennoste: The sleep of reason produces monsters

10:18

New cyber threats bring private sector on board training youths

10:14

Photo: Zorro mask placed on Tallinn Päts monument

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

29.10

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

28.10

Estonia planning to reinstate temporary controls on southern border

08:16

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

29.10

New work traces development of Estonian children's 'alphabet books'

09:20

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

07:37

Interior ministry wants to widen eastern border zone

29.10

Belarusians mark 'Night of Executed Poets' at Tallinn's Vaba Lava Theater

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: