Gallery: Mark Mägi crowned Estonian 9-ball billiards champion

"I did what I had to do," Mägi said post-match. "I played well; I've been playing some wonderful billiards throughout the Estonian championships and I've had a bit of luck, too. It's been a good year," he continued, adding that either a world cup or European championships win would be his ultimate ambition.

Mägi took an early lead 3:0, and while Teesaar won the next frame, he was only able to win two more as Mägi, who was also 2020 champion, streaked to victory.

Teesaar said: "The three nines that I missed were decisive, but it was surprising that I missed them."

"Somehow I didn't do my job today, but this was efinitely one of the toughest finals, these conditions make it so difficult," he went on.

Mägi had overcome Rainer Laar to reach the final, while Teesaar inched past Mihkel Rehepap 11:10 to face him.

