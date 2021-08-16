Tallinn entertainment facilities implementing different restrictions

Telliskivi creative city. Source: Scanpix
Tallinn entertainment venues behave differently in the light of the week-long restrictions: there are those who ask for a coronavirus certificate, as well as those who keep the number of indoor visitors below 50.

During the Tallinn Old Town days, which ended on Sunday, for example, there was one limited festival area to which a coronavirus certificate had to be presented. If there was no evidence of vaccination, a quick test could be carried out on the spot for €8.

Reti Meema, media and advertising manager of the Tallinn Old Town Days, told ERR that people were a little confused on the first day.

"We are the first big event after the beginning of this new wave of coronavirus in the Old Town, it is new to all of us, also for visitors and in the first days maybe there was a little bit confusion regarding not knowing where to get in, whether to get in, where to test, but on the second day the information spread," he said.

Sam, who is visiting Tallinn, told ERR that he supports asking for the certificate. "I was vaccinated abroad and it was acknowledged here. It's very good. I think it's (asking for a coronavirus certificate - ed.) a good idea because it encourages people to get vaccinated more. It's definitely necessary," he added.

However, many people with the certificate sstill decided not to enter the restricted area.

In the creative city of Telliskivi, most popular entertainment venues ask for the certificate. Without the certificate, people can have fun in the outdoor area of ​​the town.

For example, Miša, who was in Telliskivi, thought that asking for a certificate is not fair. "It is not right that Tallinn recognizes the coronavirus certificate. Not everyone wants to take the COVID test or be vaccinated," he said.

However, the billiards and entertainment hall in Telliskivi has decided not to ask for a certificate, but to keep the number of people indoors in order to comply with the restrictions.

"We see in our own practice that a lot of people still ask what's going on with the certificates, whether we're checking or not. The feedback from customers is that maybe there are a lot of people who are not vaccinated," Rafig Adigazalov, manager of Hill Hill Billiard Cafe, told ERR.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

