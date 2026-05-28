Center Party head: No illusion that a new government would fix everything in a year

Estonia needs radical changes, but it would be irresponsible to create expectations that a new government could quickly resolve the crises that have emerged, said Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart.

Just a few years ago, the Center Party's ratings were low, but the party has now risen alongside Isamaa to become one of Estonia's most popular political parties. According to Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart, there was no trick behind the rise in support — the party simply put in the work and voters' trust returned.

"There was a belief that we could succeed. We invested ourselves, worked hard and made an effort. At some point, our voters also began to believe in us," Kõlvart said.

Urmas Reinsalu, who gave an interview on evening talk show "Esimene stuudio" last week, did not explicitly rule out forming a coalition with the Reform Party. Kõlvart likewise did not exclude cooperation.

"First of all, it is classic politics for the opposition to criticize the coalition. We also have to admit that, in our view, there are reasons to criticize the Reform Party. Should I now say that this automatically means we rule out cooperation with the Reform Party? Politically, that might be the right message, but it does not align with our understanding of centrism. If we always say society needs solidarity, then that also means all people — especially politicians — should be capable of cooperating with one another. Exclusion means conflict and confrontation and it seems to me that this is currently the Reform Party's strategy," Kõlvart explained.

Center Party and Isamaa press conference on November 4, 2025, after launching Tallinn coalition talks. Source: ERR

According to the Center Party chairman, the Reform Party's strategy of contrasting itself to other parties is not working.

"That kind of opposition politics may no longer work today. Society already has too much of it. I think people are waiting for real solutions. They want someone to come forward and explain what our plan is for energy and the economy, how people are supposed to cope and how to ensure that by the end of the century our population is not cut in half. That we do not end up in the situation scientists are warning about now — that if demographic trends remain the same, Estonia's population will fall to just 700,000 by the end of the century, or half its current size. I think people are far more interested in those questions," Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart also admitted he is concerned by the fact that the state budget lacks sufficient resources for any party to fully deliver on its election promises if it wins power.

"I have to admit that it is already weighing on my mind because I understand that people have very high expectations. If a new government comes in, something must change radically. If there is just another cosmetic tax reform and things continue as before, people could completely lose faith. At the same time, we cannot create the illusion that everything will improve within a year under a new government — that the economy will immediately start growing and there will instantly be wage increases and higher benefits. It would not be responsible to promise that. Unfortunately, it also cannot be ruled out that the current government will try to use up the last remaining resources to stage the same kind of trick we have already seen before elections. In 2023, wages and benefits were raised even though there was a billion-euro hole in the budget. The Reform Party won the elections and then came tax hikes and cuts to benefits. That absolutely must not be allowed to happen again," Kõlvart said.

Presidential election

Speaking on Vikerraadio, former PM Andrus Ansip said President Alar Karis is a very dignified candidate for a second term, but noted that some of his statements have been open to different interpretations. Ansip pointed in particular to Karis' suggestion that Europe should begin negotiations with Russia. In Kõlvart's view, the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and possibly also the Social Democrats have worked hard to undermine the current president, which he said is not right.

"Alar Karis did not say anything new, nor was he the first to say that negotiations will happen sooner or later. The other question is under what conditions, what the positions of the parties are and who the negotiators will be, but negotiations will take place regardless. When that process begins, Estonia must have a seat at the table. That is what Alar Karis said and he is right that Europe should have a seat at the table, but in my opinion Estonia should also have a seat there — at the very least our position must be heard," Kõlvart said.

According to the Center Party leader, in major politics there are really only two possibilities: either you are sitting at the table or you are on the table.

"We have experienced this repeatedly throughout our history. Speaking of history, I have a simple question: Was the Treaty of Tartu a great achievement or a great loss in our history and what happened before it was signed? Negotiations. Did we win as a result of negotiations or did we lose? Did Jaan Poska play a historic role in those negotiations? Absolutely. Is he a historical hero? Absolutely. So I think the idea that talking about negotiations somehow means admitting weakness or wanting to support aggression is simply not valid. In my opinion, it is even childish and dangerous because then we no longer understand how the world really works," Kõlvart said.

At the same time, Kõlvart agreed with critics who say the president, the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should communicate more closely and coordinate their messaging better. However, the Center Party head sees no reason why Karis should not continue as president.

Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Why shouldn't he, when his support is so high? I will ask a slightly cynical question as well: How many presidents should our country have at the same time? Right now we have three. If President Karis is not the next president of the Republic of Estonia, then in a year's time we will have four presidents. For a small country, that may be a bit much — I know that sounds cynical. But my point is that if there is someone who is doing the job well and who has public support, why should he not continue? I think people today need someone who sends signals of unity. People want someone who unites them. I fear politicians are currently unable to fill that role. If Karis has support of 70 percent, then perhaps he can. Today there is nothing more important in our society than solidarity and unfortunately we do not have it — it has to be achieved," Kõlvart said.

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