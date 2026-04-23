Poll: Center Party leader most popular choice for prime minister

For the first time, Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart has topped a survey of the most popular choice for prime minister.

Kõlvart, a former mayor of Tallinn, had a popularity rating of 28 percent of Estonian citizens in Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat's latest poll.

Isamaa chairman and former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu followed on 24 percent, and EKRE chairman Martin Helme on 16 percent.

All three men represent opposition parties.

Over the last month, Kõlvart overtook Reinsalu. Helme's support also rose. Support for other prime ministerial candidates did not change.

The top three were followed by former Chancellor of Justice Lavly Perling, who is the current leader of the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed, with 11 percent support.

Sitting Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was in fifth place as the top choice of 10 percent of respondents, just before former interior minister and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Lauri Läänemets (8 percent).

Eesti 200 chair and Minister of Education Kristina Kallas was the least popular choice with 4 percent.

The survey took place between April 13-19 and 1,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were took part. Those who could not give a preference were excluded from the results.

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