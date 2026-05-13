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Poll: Party support levels stable over last week

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Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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There were no significant changes in party popularity ratings over the past week. Isamaa leads, with a 3.4 percentage point advantage over the second-place Center Party.

The most popular party is Isamaa (25.8 percent), followed by Center (22.4 percent) and the Social Democrats, according to a survey conducted by Norstat for Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

The top three were followed by EKRE (13.9 percent), Reform (12.1 percent), Parempoolsed (6.1 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.5 percent).

Support for Reformierakond is currently 1 percentage point lower than a month ago.

The coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200 – were supported by a combined 13.6 percent of respondents, while opposition parties' rating was 76.3 percent.

Based on the current support figures, Isamaa would win 29 seats in the Riigikogu, Center 25, the Social Democrats 15, EKRE 15, Reform 12 and Parempoolsed five.

The pollsters aggregate the last four weeks of results from April 19 to May 10 and approximately 4,000 took part.

Party support ratings April 19-May 10, 2026. Source: Norstat/ÜI

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