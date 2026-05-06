Ratings: EKRE sees slight rise in support through spring

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has been rising for over a month, according to a recent poll.

The right-wing EKRE's rating is 2.4 percentage points higher than it was at the end of March, according to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of think tank the Institute for Social Studies.

This puts EKRE, with a 14.1 percent rating, in joint third place with the Social Democrats (SDE), also in opposition, who polled at 14 percent according to the latest poll.

The two other opposition parties, Isamaa at 26.4 percent and the Center Party at 22.4 percent, are the most supported and second-most supported according to the latest results.

The coalition Reform Party lay in fifth place with a 12.3 percent rating this week according to Norstat, followed by the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed on 6 percent, above the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats under Estonia's electoral system.

The other coalition party, Eesti 200, continues in the doldrums at just 1.5 percent support.

The Estonian Greens (Rohelised) polled at 0.8 percent, while all other parties and independent candidates combined polled at 2.6 percent.

Norstat reported no other significant changes in party support ratings from the previous week.

The two coalition parties together had a rating of 13.8 percent compared with 76.9 percent for the four opposition parties.

Extrapolating from the above results, if an election were held today, Isamaa would win 30 Riigikogu seats, up from the eight it currently has, while the Center Party would pick up 25, up from seven.

EKRE would see a smaller rise to 15 seats (from 10), while SDE would win 14, up from nine seats. Reform would go from the current 37 seats to 12; Parempoolsed would win its first-ever Riigikogu seats, five of them in total.

The current Riigikogu composition includes 17 unaffiliated MPs.

Norstat conducts its party support polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest results cover the period April 6 to May 4, with 4,000 voting-age (18 and over) citizens quizzed during that time.

Norstat excludes respondents with no party preference from its results and claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support – for instance the margin of error for Isamaa's results are +/- 1.62 percent, as it is the most supported party at present, compared with +/- 0.45 percent for Eesti 200 as least supported of the Riigikogu parties at present.

The next direct elections in Estonia are to the Riigikogu in March 2027.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal on a previous edition of "Esimene stuudio." Source: "Esimene stuudio"

Prime minister's approval rating was 19 percent this month

Once a month, Norstat also asks its respondents for their views on the performance of the government and of the prime minister.

A total of 27 percent of respondents said the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition was doing a "very good" or "quite good" job, compared with 67 percent who found it was doing a "quite poor" or "very poor" job – undecided respondents made up the balance.

As for Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) performance, 19 percent said they approved of how he is performing in the role, compared with 65 percent who disapproved.

Michal became prime minister in July 2024.

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