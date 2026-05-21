Poll: Isamaa leader most popular candidate for PM, followed by Center head

A fresh survey asking people their preference for prime minister found that 27 percent of respondents would like to see Urmas Reinsalu head up the government, while 23 percent favor Mihhail Kõlvart.

The Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat add the prime minister preference question once a month to their weekly party support survey. The latest results reflect the polling period from May 11 to 17, during which 1,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed. As with party support ratings, the results are presented without the "don't know" answers factored in.

Coming in third is EKRE leader Martin Helme, with 14 percent. The three most popular candidates are followed by Parempoolsed's Lavly Perling (12 percent), SDE's Lauri Läänemets (10 percent), incumbent Kristen Michal (9 percent) and Eesti 200's Kristina Kallas (5 percent).

Compared with last month's results, support for Reinsalu increased while support for Kõlvart declined, with Reinsalu once again becoming the most popular candidate for prime minister. Support for Läänemets has also risen and he now leads Michal (Reform), though the gap between the two candidates is minimal.

Among supporters of Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Martin Helme is the most popular candidate (87 percent); among supporters of Center Party, Kõlvart leads (80 percent); among supporters of Parempoolsed, Perling is the top choice (79 percent); among supporters of Isamaa, Reinsalu leads (73 percent); among supporters of Reform Party, Michal is the most popular (56 percent); and among supporters of Social Democratic Party, Läänemets leads (47 percent).

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