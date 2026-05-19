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Pollster: Center takes top ratings spot from Isamaa

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Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart.
Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu and Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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According to a fresh poll by Turu-uuringute AS, support for the Center Party rose to 25 percent in May, putting it firmly ahead of Isamaa, which fell to second place with a rating of 20 percent.

A month earlier, in April, support for Isamaa stood at 24 percent, while the Center Party was at 23 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and EKRE are tied for third and fourth place, each with support at 14 percent. In April, SDE's support was 14 percent, while EKRE stood at 11 percent.

The Reform Party and Parempoolsed are tied for fifth and sixth place, each with support at 11 percent. A month earlier, 14 percent supported the prime minister's party, while Parempoolsed had support at 8 percent.

Support for the Reform Party has been lower in a Turu-uuringute poll only once before, when it dropped to 10 percent in August last year.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed's 11 percent, meanwhile, marks the party's best-ever result in Turu-uuringute surveys. Its previous high was 10 percent.

Support for coalition party Eesti 200 remained at 2 percent, well below the electoral threshold.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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