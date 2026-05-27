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Ratings: Reform Party support continues to drop

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Facade of Toompea Castle, home of the Riigikogu.
Facade of Toompea Castle, home of the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Support for the coalition Reform Party has fallen by nearly two percentage points over the past two months according to a recent survey.

The latest weekly Norstat poll shows Isamaa remains the most supported party with 26.7 percent, followed by 21.7 percent in favor of the Center Party. These parties are in opposition nationally and in office together in Tallinn; next up came two more opposition parties, the Social Democrats (SDE), who polled at 14.3 percent, and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which picked up 13.7 percent support.

Reform was the more supported of the two coalition partners at 11.6 percent, while the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party picked up more support, at 5.8 percent – above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in any given electoral district – than the second coalition partner, Eesti 200 (1.9 percent). The latter party's support fell below the 2-percent threshold at an election required to qualify for state support.

Reform's support has continued to slowly fall over the past couple of months, by 1.7 percentage points in total.

The Estonian Greens (Rohelised) polled at 1.1 percent, while the remaining parties combined picked up 3.2 percent support.

The two coalition parties together polled at 13.5 percent, compared with 76.4 percent for the opposition parties.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks: The latest results cover the period April 27 to May 23, during which time 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens (over 18) were quizzed, both online and over the phone (the latter method was used in more cases).

Norstat says its sample is weighted to various key sociodemographic characteristics, and it claims a margin of error in direct proportion to the size of a party by support. So, for instance, the margin of error for the results for Isamaa as the most supported party is +/- 1.62 percent compared with +/- 0.5 percent for Eesti 200 as the least supported of the Riigikogu parties.

The next direct elections in Estonia are to the Riigikogu in March 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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