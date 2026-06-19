Ratings: Isamaa, Center Party remain neck and neck at the top

Isamaa and the Center Party remained Estonia's two most popular parties in June, with ratings separated by less than the latest poll's margin of error, Emor said Friday.

Party ratings remained largely unchanged on month, as Isamaa led with 23.5 percent support, followed by the Center Party at 21.5 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) remained third in the ratings at 16.2 percent, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ranked fourth with 13.4 percent, ahead of the Reform party at 12 percent.

Support for the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed was largely unchanged at 8.7 percent, while the coalition Eesti 200 polled at just 2.1 percent, falling firmly below the Riigikogu's 5-percent election threshold.

Among other nonparliamentary parties, support for Koos, the Estonian Greens and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) stood at 1 percent or less.

Estonia's two ruling coalition parties, Reform and Eesti 200, polled at a combined 14 percent support in June.

Overall, 23 percent of respondents polled indicated no party preference in Emor's June survey.

With all respondents included, including undecided voters, support for Isamaa stood at 18.2 percent, Center at 16.7 percent and the SDE at 12.5 percent.

EKRE, meanwhile, garnered 10.4 percent support, followed by Reform with 9.2, Parempoolsed with 6.7 and Eesti 200 with 1.6 percent support.

Among ethnic Estonian voters, Isamaa remained the most popular party at 27 percent, followed by SDE with 18, EKRE with 15 and Reform with 14 percent support. Support from the Center Party rose from 9 to 13 percent on month, while Parempoolsed polled at 10 and Eesti 200 at just 2 percent support.

The Center Party continued to dominate among non-Estonian respondents with 66 percent support, despite dropping from 74 percent support the month before.

SDE and Koos, meanwhile, each polled at 7 percent, followed by Isamaa with 6 percent and EKRE with 5 percent support.

The results suggest the Center Party gained support among ethnic Estonian voters over the month while losing ground among non-Estonians.

Center Party's lead narrows in Tallinn

The Center Party remained the most popular party among Tallinn voters with 30 percent support, down from 35 percent in May. SDE followed at 21 percent (up from 19 percent), followed by Isamaa at 19 percent (up from 14 percent) and Reform at 12 percent (up from 9 percent).

Support in the capital for EKRE, meanwhile, fell to 7 percent (down from 8 percent) and Parempoolsed to 6 percent (down from 10 percent), while support for Eesti 200 inched back up from 2 to 3 percent.

The Center Party also remained the most popular choice in Ida-Viru County, where support stood at 54 percent, down from 62 percent in May. Isamaa led in all other regions nationwide.

By age group, SDE remained the clear favorite among voters aged 18–24 and 25–34. Isamaa led among voters aged 50–64 and 65–74, while support among those aged 35–49 was effectively split between Isamaa and the Center Party.

The Center Party was the most popular choice among voters 75 and older.

Isamaa and EKRE drew more support from men, while SDE, the Center Party and the Reform Party performed better among women. No significant gender gap emerged among Parempoolsed or Eesti 200 voters.

Between June 8 and June 17, Emor surveyed 1,587 voting-age Estonian citizens online and by phone, leaving a margin of error of ±2.1 percentage points.

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