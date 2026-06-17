Center Party inches up in the polls

Support for the Center Party rose by 1 percentage point over the past week, halting the party's month-long downward trend, according to a Norstat poll commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies.

According to the latest results, Isamaa was supported by 26.5 percent of respondents and the Center Party by 21.7 percent. The gap between the two most popular parties has now narrowed to 4.8 percentage points, down from 6.6 percentage points a week earlier.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is in third place with support at 14.1 percent, trailing the Center Party by 7.6 percentage points.

EKRE has virtually the same level of support as the Social Democrats at 14 percent. They are followed by the Reform Party at 12.3 percent, Parempoolsed at 6.3 percent and Eesti 200 at 1.9 percent.

The governing coalition parties received a combined 14.2 percent support, while parliamentary opposition parties were backed by 76.3 percent of respondents.

Based on the current ratings, Isamaa would win 30 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 24, SDE 15, EKRE 14, the Reform Party 12 and Parempoolsed six.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from May 18 to June 14. A total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

Riigikogu seats based on current ratings. Source: Norstat/ÜI

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