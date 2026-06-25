X!

Latest Norstat poll sees Center catching up to Isamaa

News
Recent Norstat ratings. Center Party result in green, SDE's in red.
Recent Norstat ratings. Center Party result in green, SDE's in red. Source: Norstat/NGO Institute for Societal Studies
News

Support for Isamaa has fallen by just over 1 percentage point over the past three weeks, while the rating of its closest rival, the Center Party, has increased by about the same amount.

The Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and research firm Norstat Eesti AS survey voters' party preferences every week. According to the latest results, 26 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 22 percent support the Center Party and 14.5 percent support the Social Democratic Party.

Support for Isamaa, which remains in first place, has fallen by 1.3 percentage points over the past three weeks, while support for the second-place Center Party has increased by 1.3 percentage points over the same period. Based on the latest results, the gap between the two parties stands at 4 percentage points. The Social Democratic Party ranks third, with its support rising by 1.4 percentage points over the past four weeks.

The top three are followed by EKRE (13.4 percent), the Reform Party (12.7 percent), Parempoolsed (6.7 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.5 percent).

The governing coalition parties (Reform and Eesti 200) are supported by a combined 14.2 percent of respondents, while the Riigikogu opposition parties have the backing of 75.9 percent.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from May 25 to June 20. A total of 4,000 voting-age citizens of the Republic of Estonia were surveyed.

In presenting the results, Norstat Eesti AS focuses on the combined results from the most recent four weeks. This produces a sample of at least 4,000 respondents. Voters who did not express a party preference are excluded when calculating each party's relative level of support.

The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group. In this survey, Isamaa supporters made up the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of ±1.62 percentage points. The margin of error is smaller for the other parties — for example, ±0.45 percentage points for Eesti 200. Calculating party support in this way smooths out fluctuations that can occur in individual surveys due to both larger statistical variation and short-term events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Reform Party has no immediate plan to swap out chairman despite ratings slump

16:50

Art expert: This year's Venice Biennale marks AI's first major breakthrough

16:01

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

15:35

Director: Estonian Center for Defense Investments unprepared for wartime operations

14:50

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

14:15

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

13:24

Estonia considers expanding coverage for weight-management drug

12:51

Head of German defense industry federation: We are really scaling up production

12:29

Early mental healthcare to receive nearly €280,000 boost

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

24.06

Saaremaa's largest Midsummer celebration was turned into a paid event

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

23.06

Tartu's Shooters nightclub to close after 14 years

08:56

Fatal three-car collision in Valga County injures three Updated

24.06

Midsummer Eve proved busy for police and rescue services

24.06

'Culture continues in a new place': How Estonians celebrate jaanipäev far from home

11:54

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

22.06

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo