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Support for Prime Minister Kristen Michal drops to record low in recent poll

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Prime Minister Kristen Michal's approval rating fell to 4 percent in June, according to a poll commissioned by Delfi.

While Michal's (Reform Party) previous low came in May, when 6 percent of respondents supported him as prime minister, his approval dropped to 4 percent in June. The same level of support was recorded for Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas, according to a Turu-uuringute AS poll as reported by Delfi.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu tops the rankings of preferred candidates for prime minister with 20 percent support, followed by Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart at 16 percent. A month earlier, the two were tied.

Support for the leaders of the other parties remains below 10 percent.

EKRE leader Martin Helme and Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling each received 9 percent support, with Social Democratic Party leader Lauri Läänemets close behind at 8 percent.

Reinsalu holds a commanding lead in rural areas, where 27 percent of respondents support him. Kõlvart and Helme each received 11 percent support among rural respondents, followed by Perling at 10 percent. Läänemets received 7 percent support in rural areas, Michal 4 percent and Kallas 2 percent.

Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Reinsalu is also especially popular among people with lower levels of education — those with primary, basic or vocational education without upper secondary education — with 30 percent of respondents in that group expressing support for him.

Delfi said Michal's low approval rating reflects public disappointment with the governing Reform Party, whose own support stood at 12 percent in Turu-uuringute AS's latest poll.

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Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

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