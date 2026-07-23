Poll: Isamaa's Reinsalu still top choice for PM as Perling overtakes Michal

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu remains Estonia's top choice for prime minister, even as Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling moves ahead of incumbent Kristen Michal (Reform).

Reinsalu remains the most preferred candidate for prime minister, though his support fell slightly over the past month, according to a poll by the nonprofit Institute of Societal Studies and Norstat.

The monthly survey asks voters who they would prefer to see as prime minister. In the latest results, Reinsalu was the top choice of 25 percent of respondents, followed by Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart at 24 percent.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme ranked third at 16 percent, while Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling ranked fourth with 11 percent, moving ahead of current Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal, who polled at 10 percent support.

Rounding out the latest figures were Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets with 8 percent and Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas with 6 percent support.

Martin Helme (EKRE) and Kristen Michal (Reform) in 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Support for Perling rose by 2 percentage points on month, while Reinsalu's support fell by the same amount.

Kõlvart's support solid among Center supporters

Among supporters of individual parties, the leading preferred candidates for prime minister largely matched party leadership.

Kõlvart led among Center Party supporters with 84 percent, Perling among Parempoolsed supporters with 83 percent, Reinsalu among Isamaa supporters with 77 percent and Helme among EKRE supporters with 72 percent support, while support for Michal and Läänemets among Reform and SDE backers stood at 65 and 53 percent, respectively.

The monthly preferred prime minister question was included in the July 13–20 survey of 1,000 voting-age Estonian citizens. As with party support ratings, the results exclude "don't know" responses.

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