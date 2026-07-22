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Poll: EKRE rises to third place

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EKRE congress, March 23, 2024.
EKRE congress, March 23, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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EKRE has risen to third place in the lastest party support survey, overtaking the Social Democrats (SDE).

According to the latest polling results by Norstat and Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut, the top two parties' positions remain unchanged.

Isamaa is the most popular party among 26.5 percent of respondents, followed by Center with 21.5 percent.

EKRE is now in third place, having risen by 1 percentage point to 14.3 percent, moving above SDE on 13.4 percent.

The top four are followed by the coalition parties Reform (12.4 percent) and Eesti 200 (1.8 percent), and the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed (6.6 percent).

The coalition parties are supported by a combined 14.2 percent of respondents, while the parliamentary opposition parties are supported by 75.7 percent.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from June 15 to July 20, during which a total of 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were surveyed.

Party support ratings June 20-July 20, 2026. Source: Norstat/MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

Support for the ruling coalition from 2020 to 2026. Source: Norstat/MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

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