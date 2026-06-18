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Survey: Isamaa's Reinsalu leads as top choice for prime minister

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Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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The most popular choice for Estonia's next prime minister is Urmas Reinsalu, the latest poll by NGO Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and the research firm Norstat has found.

27 percent of voters prefer Reinsalu, while 24 percent favor Mihhail Kõlvart of Center Party, and 15 percent favor EKRE leader Martin Helme.

The three most popular candidates are followed by Kristen Michal (Reform, 10 percent), Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed, 9 percent), Lauri Läänemets (SocDem, 9 percent), and Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200, 5 percent).

Compared to last month's results, support changed most for Perling, declining by three percentage points.

Norstat includes the prime minister preference question once a month in its weekly party support survey. The latest results reflect the survey period from June 8 to June 14, during which 1,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were polled.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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