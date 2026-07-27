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Reform Party rises to match EKRE and Social Democrats in July poll

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal's Reform Party's rating has recovered from its May low point.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal's Reform Party's rating has recovered from its May low point. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Reform Party support climbed in July, placing the prime minister's party alongside EKRE and the Social Democrats as Isamaa held its lead in Emor's latest nationwide survey.

Isamaa continues to lead Emor's July party ratings with 24 percent support. Isamaa's three‑month streak at that level widened its lead over the Center Party, which lost support compared to the previous month. The Center Party had 22 percent in June and 20 percent in July.

The Social Democratic Party, EKRE and the Reform Party share third place with 14 percent each. Compared to June, Reform's support rose slightly in July, while the Social Democrats' support dipped.

"Support for the Reform Party as the prime minister's party may be linked to improving consumer confidence in recent months," Emor research director Aivar Voog said.

Parempoolsed loses support 

In July, Parempoolsed ranked sixth with seven percent support. They have lost backing, as their support stood at nine percent in May and June.

Support for all other parties remained below the election threshold. Eesti 200, part of the governing coalition, remained at two percent. The Greens also had two percent. ERK and Koos each had one percent.

Thanks to the Reform Party's rising rating, the governing coalition's combined support reached 16 percent — its best result in three months. However, it remains far below the combined support for opposition parties in the Riigikogu (72 percent).

In July, 25 percent of respondents did not name a preferred party (23 percent in June).

Including undecided voters, Isamaa had 18.2 percent support in July, the Center Party 15.2 percent, the Social Democrats 10.7 percent, EKRE 10.6 percent, the Reform Party 10.5 percent, the Right‑wing party 5.1 percent, the Greens 1.5 percent and Estonia 200 1.4 percent.

Among Estonian-language respondents, Isamaa led in June with 28 percent. They were followed by the Reform Party at 16 percent, the Social Democrats and EKRE at 15 percent each, the Center Party at 12 percent, the Right‑wing party at eight percent, and Estonia 200 and the Greens at two percent each.

Among respondents of other nationalities, the Center Party remained clearly ahead with 63 percent support. However, their support in this group has fallen — from 66 percent in June and 74 percent in May.

The Social Democrats had nine percent support among non‑Estonian respondents, Isamaa and EKRE eight percent each. The Reform Party and Koos each had four percent.

Among Tallinn voters, the Center Party was the most popular with 30 percent. The Social Democrats and Isamaa followed with 17 percent each, and the Reform Party had 14 percent. Parempoolsed had nine percent in Tallinn and EKRE eight percent.

The Center Party was also the top choice among respondents in Ida‑Virumaa with 46 percent (54 percent in June and 62 percent in May). In all other regions of Estonia, Isamaa led.

Social Democrats popular among younger voters, Isamaa among older 

By age group, the Social Democratic Party was the most popular choice among 18–24‑year‑olds and shared first place with Isamaa among 25–34‑year‑olds.

Isamaa was the top choice among 35–49‑year‑olds, 65–74‑year‑olds and those over 75.

Among 50–64‑year‑olds, the Center Party was the most popular.

The Reform Party, which saw the biggest monthly increase in overall support, gained more backing among older respondents. Among those 75 and older, they ranked second behind Isamaa with 26 percent, and among 65–74‑year‑olds they were second with 18 percent.

Eesti 200, despite its overall two percent support, had clearly higher backing among 18–24‑year‑olds, where its rating was seven percent.

Isamaa's support was lowest among the youngest voters — just 11 percent. In all other age groups, Isamaa had more than 20 percent support, reaching 33 percent among those 75 and older.

Emor surveyed 1,554 voting‑age citizens across Estonia online and by phone from July 6 to 16. With this sample size, the maximum possible margin of error is ± 2.1 percent. More details are available on ERR's ratings page.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: Emor

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